Coos Bay Council chambers

After voters rejected a plan to build a new library at John Topits Park, the Coos Bay City Council is continuing to search for a home to build a library before the existing one can no longer be used.

 File photo

The tension was palpable in the Coos Bay Council chambers on Tuesday when the elected body considered what to do next, now that the $20 million dollar library bond failed in May. That bond would have been used to build a new library at John Topits Park as well as a 9-1-1 center for police.

They’ve not taken up next steps formally until now.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments