COOS BAY — Today at 2 p.m. the Coos Bay City Council will be holding a special meeting at Coos Bay City Hall.
The topic to be discussed is the consideration of approval of Resolution 20-07 requesting transient lodging facilities to limit the rental of rooms only to individuals providing essential services in the community.
Due to Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order 20-05 prohibiting large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city will only be allowing 24 people to attend.
For those who wish to watch the meeting from the internet, click here or visit the city of Coos Bay's website for the link.
