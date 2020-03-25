COOS BAY — A special Coos Bay City Council meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the City Hall council chambers.
The two topics that will be discussed are the consideration of approval of Resolution 20-05 requesting Governor Kate Brown’s immediate assistance to protect the health, life, and safety of the residents of Coos Bay and approval of Resolution 20-06 declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and authorizing the city manager to take actions necessary and appropriate to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the city and the city’s citizens.
Due to Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order 20-05 prohibiting large gatherings because of the COVID-19, the city will only be allowing 24 people to attend. Those who wish to attend digitally can do so by clicking here.
