COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council will meet for a work session to discuss a Transportation Utility Fee that would develop a new source of funding for road maintenance.
According to city staff, the state gas taxes that are used to fund road work have not been able to keep up with the rising cost of road maintenance.
If Coos Bay were to implement a transportation utility fee and collect it through the sewer bill, it is possible to come up with a fairly accurate estimate of revenue generated by a flat rate. The city has approximately 6,025 sewer connections. For example, if the city implemented a $3 monthly utility fee it would generate $216,900 annually toward road maintenance.