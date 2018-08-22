COOS BAY — Coos Bay City Council approved the funding of three emergency wastewater and storm water projects at Tuesday night's meeting, in conjunction with the an approval to move funds to the city’s road maintenance fund to address 150 pot holes on city roads.
The first emergency project approved involves the digester gas flare at Coos Bay’s Wastewater Treatment Plant 1. The gas flare that burns off the excess methane produced at the digesters at plant 1 needs to be replaced.
The digester treats sludge to a point where it can be classified as biosolids. Part of the treatment process produces methane. The digester utilizes the methane to heat the digesters, and the heat aids in the treatment process. When an excess of methane accumulates the excess is burned off via a gas flare.
Currently at Plant 1 it is rare that an excess accumulates, but once the new Plant 2 is online, the sludge from Plant 2 will be transported to the Plant 1 digesters for treatment. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be more excess methane produced and the gas flare will be necessary. If a functioning gas flare is not in place excess methane will be released into the atmosphere.
City council awarded a bid of $306,412 to the consultant Jacobs CHM2 to replace the gas flare. The amount includes contingencies and will come from the city’s wastewater improvement fund. Cost for engineering ended up $60,000 dollars over the initial estimate.
“The major reason for the high cost is we only had one bid. We did reach out to our local contractors but we only had the one bid. If we don’t install this we’ll be putting the methane into the atmosphere,” Coos Bay city engineer Jennifer Wirsing said.
The second emergency project approved by council was for the replacement of a failing culvert located on Ocean Boulevard near Vine Avenue that serves the unnamed tributary to Pony Creek.
Last winter, flooding was reported on the upstream side of Ocean Boulevard. When city staff investigated, they observed significant ponding of approximately 15-20 feet deep. The city’s operation and maintenance contractor quickly mobilized and started pumping the water down. Once the rains subsided, the crew was able to perform a video investigation and discovered that this culvert had failed.
The culvert was built in 1976 and utilizes a 12-inch corrugated metal pipe that was originally constructed by Oregon Department of Transportation.
Coos Bay received one bid on this project as well, from Armadillo Boring Inc. out of Salem Oregon. The total amount including the bid and contingency is $479,895, which is $70,000 over the estimate given to the city by Civil West Engineering.
The third emergency project is a storm drain realignment project associated with the Hollering Place property, which is in the early stages of being developed by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw. The Hollering Place property is located adjacent to the bay, south of Newmark Avenue, west of South Mill Street and north of the Empire boat ramp. Located along the northern property boundary is a drainage swale.
Now that the city no longer owns the property where the Hollering Place is being developed, the storm drainage must be realigned to be entirely in the public right of way, so that the city may maintain it in the future without having to coordinate with the tribes.
Bids for the project were opened Aug. 21, the city received two bids on the project and elected to go with the cheaper of the two at $190,505 from Jesse Rodriguez Construction Company. The bid accepted comes in under engineering estimates, which was $226,631.
Finally the council opened a public hearing to approve a supplemental budget, with money from the gas tax and street improvement funds, to transfer funds from the street improvement fund in order to patch 150 potholes in the area.
Work on these potholes requires two inch blade patching for some, and four inch grind inlay for others. There are over 1,000 potholes within the city, and several streets might have a number of potholes within a 50-foot area. By blade patching those areas, the city hopes to get a better return on investment by grouping potholes and blade patching rather than patching independently.
The hearing was opened to public comment, but no commenters came forward.
One bid came in from Knife Rive materials. The bid purposed it would cost the city $163,570 for the blade patch, and another $32,320 for the grind inlays. The total being $195,890.
Below are the streets where pot holes will be addressed.
BLADE PATCH 2 INCHES
Location From To
E Street 7th St. 9th Street
Pennsylvania SW Blvd. S. 17th Street
F Street 12th Court 11th Street
Yew Street Koosbay Blvd. End of Yew
5th Street Johnson Ave. Golden Ave.
5th Street Kruse Ave. Johnson Ave.
Radar Road South of 1405 Fulton Ave.
N. Crocker 963 N. Crocker 975 N. Crocker
7th Street Anderson Ave. Central Ave.
Anderson Ave. Broadway Ave. Bayshore Ave.
Anderson Ave. 2nd Court 2nd Court
GRIND 4 INCH INLAY
Location From To
Anderson Ave. 5th Street 6th Street
Newmark Ave. Wal-Mart East City Limits