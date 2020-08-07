Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The City of Coos Bay and Oregon Department of Transportation will be striping several streets through the city on Tuesday, Aug. 11, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should proceed with caution in the construction zone or when following equipment.

Wet paint can be expected on the following streets:

• North Wasson Street from Newmark Avenue to Taylor Avenue

• Lakeshore Drive from Taylor Avenue to the city limits

• Central Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street

• North 10th Street from Central Avenue to Koosbay Boulevard

• Lockhart Avenue from South Broadway Street to South 7th Street

• Coos River Highway from 6th Avenue to the city limits

• Koosbay Boulevard at Thompson Road

Anyone with questions hould contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Randy Dixon at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email rdixon@coosbay.org.

