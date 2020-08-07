The City of Coos Bay and Oregon Department of Transportation will be striping several streets through the city on Tuesday, Aug. 11, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Drivers should proceed with caution in the construction zone or when following equipment.
Wet paint can be expected on the following streets:
• North Wasson Street from Newmark Avenue to Taylor Avenue
• Lakeshore Drive from Taylor Avenue to the city limits
• Central Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street
• North 10th Street from Central Avenue to Koosbay Boulevard
• Lockhart Avenue from South Broadway Street to South 7th Street
• Coos River Highway from 6th Avenue to the city limits
• Koosbay Boulevard at Thompson Road
Anyone with questions hould contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Randy Dixon at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email rdixon@coosbay.org.
