COOS BAY — A storm drain was repaired on Central Avenue and South 6th Street on Monday night.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the city contracted the work out to Billeter Marine to fix the drain line. Asphalt paving was finished last night “in order to allow for the asphalt to properly cool,” the release said.
The street will be re-opened today, Aug. 20.
“Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area,” the release said.
For more information, call the Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.