COOS BAY — More than 2,000 people showed up Saturday to the Coos Bay Speedway racetrack to celebrate one of its most popular events, the annual “Eve of Destruction.”
The event, which usually takes place the weekend after Independence Day, featured its traditional racing on the oval dirt track, high-flying auto stunts and fireworks display aimed at providing a wide array of entertainment for the entire family.
“This is year number 10,” said speedway owner Drake Nelson. “Our fireworks show is pretty unique because where we have our grandstands the action is right in front of your face.”
The event also featured an intense stunt show by Mister Dizzy, an American daredevil performer, who made his third appearance at the speedway over the weekend.
Among his most extreme auto stunts was the “Jump of Doom” where at high speeds he drove his vehicle over four stacked cars placed in the center of the track. The “Steel Wall Crash” was another of his popular, death-defying stunts.
A spectator carries beer through the grandstand Saturday during the Eve of Destruction show at Coos Bay Speedway.
“We’ve got something going on every single weekend from now to October,” said Nelson. “The speedway is just one of those places that if you can come at least once or twice a year you really should.”
Fans cheered and applauded their favorite hometown racers as they competed in a number of divisions including the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Socks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers.
Drivers tear through the first turn racing during the Eve of Destruction races at Coos Bay Speedway.
For a full listing of the final results and upcoming events, visit the Coos Bay Speedway’s website at http://www.coosbayspeedway.us/. Results also will be included on the Community Sports page in Saturday's edition of The World.