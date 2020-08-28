COOS BAY — Three sidewalks in Coos Bay will be closed in the coming week for projects including two replacement projects and work on a new roof for the Egyptian Theatre in downtown.
Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted across the street in all three instances and the city urges the public to exercise caution in the construction areas.
Fourth Street
After spending the past several weeks in preparation, Knife River Construction will begin the sidewalk reconstruction on the west side of South Fourth Street on Monday.
The sidewalk will be closed between Anderson and Donnelly avenues for the work.
Second Street
On Aug. 10, the city began Phase I of the downtown sidewalk repairs on Anderson Avenue between South Second and South Third streets. Now the city is preparing for Phase II, which includes replacing the west sidewalk on South Second Street between Anderson and Curtis avenues.
Demolition of the existing sidewalk begins Monday.
Egyptian Theatre
The city of Coos Bay and the Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association enter the next phase of rehabilitation of the theater with the replacement of the roof, through a $64,200 Oregon Historic Theater Grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The city and EPTA have contracted with LP Metal Works to perform construction service for the roof replacement, which will include demolition and removal of the existing roof and installation of a new membrane roofing system.
The project is expected to begin Monday. The sidewalk and fire lane along South Broadway Street (U.S. Highway 101) in front of the theater at 229 South Broadway will be closed, with pedestrian foot traffic detoured to the east sidewalk.
The project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program and administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Anyone with questions about any of the projects can contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Randy Dixon by phone at 541-269-1181, ext. 2201, or by email at rdixon@coosbay.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In