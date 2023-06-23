Local performers are coming to the stage at the Mingus Park amphitheater for two more free shows by Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park.
Community members packed their blankets, lawn chairs and snacks and sprinkled themselves across the lawn to attend the free performance of Shakespeare’s “Much ado about nothing” on June 17 and 18. They will also be performing on June 22 and 23.
The cast blended the original “Much Ado About Nothing,” which was created in the late 1500s, with a modern day office setting.
In Messina, as Don Pedro, the Prince of Aragon, and his executive team return from a recent thwarting of a hostile takeover, a message comes to Leonato that the prince intends to visit his office for a month. The Duke’s party arrives with Count Claudio, who was attracted to Leonato’s only daughter, Hero. Another visitor is Benedick, a bachelor, who enjoys speaking his mind in witty argument with Hero’s cousin, Beatrice.
The audience could follow along with the story in a description provided by a program in the lively rendition of the popular Shakespeare tale.
Together, audience members watched to find out if Claudio and Hero would see through deception and still marry. Would Benedick and Beatrice eventually realize their love for one another, and would the family business be saved? The community was invited to find out in the live onstage performance at Mingus Park.
Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park was formed to provide quality, live theatrical productions of Shakespeare’s works accessible to our community with an emphasis on those who would not otherwise have the opportunity. It is a collaborative effort among individuals who wish to create beautiful performing arts and educational opportunities in the local community.
Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park has offered a free show on the stage in Mingus Park every summer since 2017.
Performers in the latest “Much Ado About Nothing,” theatrical cast include Chris Seldon as Benedick, Kristin Hovenkotter Greko as Beatrice, Gabriel Dresser as Claudio, Callista Weatherford as Hero, Julianna Seldon as Don Pedro, Gary Winterholler as Leonato, Josie Kuehn as Don John/Sexton, and many more. The play was directed by David Jordan and Kim Cox was the assistant director.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In