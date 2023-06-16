In its eighth year of presenting free Shakespeare plays, Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park will present the well-known Shakespeare comedy Much Ado About Nothing two consecutive weekends in June -- June 17, 18, 24, and 25 – beginning at 3 p.m. at Mingus Park, 725 N. 10th Street, Coos Bay.
In Messina, as Don Pedro and his executive team return from a recent thwarting of a hostile takeover, a message comes to Leonato that the team intends to visit his office for a month. They arrive with Count Claudio, who is attracted to Leonato’s daughter, Hero, and Benedick, a bachelor who enjoys engaging in witty arguments with Hero’s cousin, Beatrice.
At the office Halloween party, Claudio & Hero’s engagement is arranged. However, the Prince's brother, Don John wishes to spoil the happiness and plots with Borachio and Conrade to deceive Claudio into believing Hero is unfaithful.
Meanwhile, Claudio, Hero, Don Pedro, and Leonato decide to trick Benedick and Beatrice into falling in love.
Will Claudio and Hero see through the deception and still marry? Will Benedick and Beatrice eventually realize their love for one another? Will the family business be saved? Come find out live onstage at Mingus Park!
The venue is outdoors and is lawn seating so audience members should provide their own chairs or blankets and dress appropriately for the weather. There is no charge but donations will be gratefully accepted to help cover costs of scenery, costumes, etc. The actors, director, and all those who are involved in the productions are volunteers and receive no compensation. The actors come from the community, people from all different walks of life, including experienced actors and those new to the craft. They represent a wide range of ages and come from several of the local Coos Bay/North Bend theater groups including the Logos Players, Dolphin Players, and On Broadway Thespians.
“Part of our mission statement is to be able to give opportunities for those interested in Shakespeare and to make inclusive theater available for our community, especially those who couldn’t otherwise afford to attend the theater,” said Kristin Hovenkotter Greco, president of the volunteer board of directors. “Our original thought was: this is something other communities have, our communities deserve it too. And we wanted to provide a place for people from the different theater groups to come together and do outdoor performing arts for our community, to collaborate on free cultural opportunities.”
In addition to bringing members of the various local theater groups together in this effort, the group has developed a partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College, which sponsors the group by providing indoor rehearsal space, community education classes about Shakespeare, a theater production class, and SWOCC staff and students are involved in the plays.
In 2015 the group received a grant from Oregon State Parks’ Art in the Park program. The first presentation in 2016 was a compilation of scenes from several different plays performed by the different theater groups presented at Shore Acres State Park. The following year the play moved to Mingus Park, which has become home to the group, where they presented Henry V, followed in the ensuing years by Twelfth Night, As You Like It, in 2020 a livestreamed production of King Lear, and in 2021 The Tempest. Last year’s production was Macbeth. Most of these productions can be viewed on their YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0X2HV1pVSokfWK0mmdkamA?app=desktop.
Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park is a 501(c)3 non-profit. In addition to individual donations, a number of area businesses and grants support their work. This year’s sponsors include The Coquille Tribal Fund, the Coos Cultural Coalition, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, the City of Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development Department, Banner Bank, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Itty Bitty Inn, Roto Rooter, Cedar Electric, Bigfoot Beverages.
