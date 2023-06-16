Theatre
In its eighth year of presenting free Shakespeare plays, Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park will present the well-known Shakespeare comedy Much Ado About Nothing two consecutive weekends in June -- June 17, 18, 24, and 25 – beginning at 3 p.m. at Mingus Park, 725 N. 10th Street, Coos Bay. 

In Messina, as Don Pedro and his executive team return from a recent thwarting of a hostile takeover, a message comes to Leonato that the team intends to visit his office for a month. They arrive with Count Claudio, who is attracted to Leonato’s daughter, Hero, and Benedick, a bachelor who enjoys engaging in witty arguments with Hero’s cousin, Beatrice.

