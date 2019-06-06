COOS BAY — The sewer line near the intersection of North Fifth Street and Highland Avenue in Coos Bay will be repaired.
In a press release from Coos Bay, the city has contracted with Billeter Marine to do the repair, which will begin in the upcoming weeks.
“Traffic may be detoured around the work zone and flaggers, as required, will be onsite to direct traffic,” the release said. “Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area.
For more information, call the Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.