COOS BAY — Residents have several opportunities to be a part of city government, according to the city of Coos Bay.
City leaders are seeking volunteers for positions on the budget committee, design assistance team, parks commission and Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board, the city announced in a press release.
Applications are open through Dec. 4, and are available from the city manager's office in City Hall, online at www.coosbay.org, or by calling 541-269-8912, the release said.
Members of the budget committee meet in April at 7 p.m., and are appointed to three-year terms by the city council. Only city residents can apply for the two open positions, the release said.
The Design Assistance Team advises the city's Community Development Department, Planning Commission, City Council and Urban Renewal Agency, according to the release. Applicants to the three open positions should have expertise in local history, art, graphics, interior design or architecture.
Those interested in the parks commission should have a background in landscape design profession, landscaping business profession, design profession or parks management, according to the release. The commission meets monthly, and applicants to the three openings must be city residents or own property in the city.
The city also has one opening to the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board, which meets once a month, according to the release. Applicants to the four-year appointments must be city residents for at least one year.
