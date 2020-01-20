{{featured_button_text}}

COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the Budget Committee. There are currently three openings.

Budget Committee applicants must be a resident of the City of Coos Bay. The positions are appointed by the city council for a three-year term.

Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or by visiting www.coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted in the City Mangers Office until 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0