COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the Budget Committee. There are currently three openings.
Budget Committee applicants must be a resident of the City of Coos Bay. The positions are appointed by the city council for a three-year term.
Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or by visiting www.coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted in the City Mangers Office until 5 p.m. Jan. 31.