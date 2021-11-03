The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the Budget Committee, Design Assistance Team, Planning Commission and the Tree Board. Applications are available from the city manager’s office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or on the city’s website at www.coosbay.org Applications will be accepted in the city mangers office through 5 p.m. December 9. Applicants will be contacted to schedule interviews with the city council.
Budget Committee – Applicants must be a resident of the city of Coos Bay, and they are appointed by the city council for three-year terms. The meetings are held in April at 7 p.m. There are currently four openings on the Budget Committee.
Design Assistance Team – The Design Assistance Team acts as an advisory body to the city of Coos Bay Community Development Department, Planning Commission, City Council and Urban Renewal Agency. Members may include any person possessing interest in furthering the betterment of historic, cultural, architectural, natural or artistic resources in the Coos Bay area. Applicants should have knowledge and expertise in one of the following areas: a) Local History; b) art, graphics or interior design; c) architecture. There are currently five openings on the committee.
Planning Commission – The Coos Bay Planning Commission consists of seven members and provides comprehensive planning services for the city council. Applicants must be a city resident of the city of Coos Bay for at least one year prior to appointment; two members may reside outside the city limits if the person owns property within the city. Appointments are made by the city council for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at City Hall. There are currently two openings on the Planning Commission.
Tree Board - The Tree Board, Coos Bay Municipal Code 8.30, was established by ordinance No. 181 for the purpose of providing regulations for the planting and protection of trees and shrubs within the city of Coos Bay. The board consists of up to eight members appointed by the city council for four-year terms, and they meet on an as-needed basis. There are currently two openings on the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In