The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Library Board and the Planning Commission. Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541-269-8912, on the city’s website at www.coosbay.org or sending an email to Jackie Mickelson at jmickelson@coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Applicants will be contacted for interviews, and appointments will be made by the City Council at the June 1 at the regular council meeting.
Library Board – The Library Board, Coos Bay Municipal Code 2.25, was established by Ordinance No. 57 and consists of seven members. The term of office is four years. Up to three board members may at any one time reside in Coos County within the boundaries of School District 9 but outside the city limits of Coos Bay. Members shall be limited to serving no more than two full consecutive terms; however, any person may be reappointed after an interval of one year. There are currently two openings on the board.
Planning Commission – The Coos Bay Planning Commission consists of seven members and provides comprehensive planning services for the city council. Applicants must be a city resident of the city of Coos Bay for at least one year prior to appointment; two members may reside outside the city limits if the person owns property within the city. Appointments are made by the city council for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at City Hall. There is currently one opening on the Planning Commission.
