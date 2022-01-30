The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the Budget Committee and Design Assistance Team. Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or on the city’s website at www.coosbay.org
Applications will be accepted in the City Mangers Office through 5 p.m. March 8. Applicants will be contacted to schedule interviews with the City Council.
Budget Committee – Applicants must be a resident of the city of Coos Bay, and they are appointed by the City Council for three-year terms. The meetings are held in April at 7 p.m. There are currently two openings on the Budget Committee.
Design Assistance Team – The Design Assistance Team acts as an advisory body to the city of Coos Bay Community Development Department, Planning Commission, City Council and Urban Renewal Agency. Members may include any person possessing interest in furthering the betterment of historic, cultural, architectural, natural or artistic resources in the Coos Bay area. Applicants should have knowledge and expertise in one of the following areas: a) local history; b) art, graphics or interior design; c) architecture. There is currently one opening on the committee.
