Recently, Coos Bay City Council President Philip Marler announced he will be stepping down from the Coos Bay Council in the coming weeks as he and his family will be moving later this summer. Marler was appointed to the council in November 2016 and re-elected in November 2018. He has lived in Coos Bay since 1992, and he has been a residential real estate appraiser in the area for over 20 years. Prior to his appointment to the council, he served on the Coos Bay Planning Commission, the Coos Bay Budget Committee and the Coos Bay Streets Task Force.
During his time in office, Marler has been steadfast in his efforts to improve the condition of our streets, the city’s wastewater infrastructure including the building of a new wastewater treatment plant in Empire along with the replacement of several pump stations. Most recently, he championed the quest to update the city’s streetlight inventory to LED technology. His last official meeting will be August 17.
In an effort to fill the upcoming open position, the city council will be accepting Letters of Interest and an Application Information Form for consideration of appointment to the vacant position. To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter and must have resided within the Coos Bay city limits for at least one year.
Letters of Interest and the required Application Information Form will be accepted in the City Manager’s Office until 5 p.m., Friday, July 30. It is anticipated that applicants will be interviewed on August 17 and the successful applicant will be sworn in on September 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In