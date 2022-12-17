The Coos Bay School District is asking the community to help set its priorities for the next four years.
Through a community survey released last week, the district is asking students, parents, district employees and community members to prioritize what the district should focus on in the near future.
The survey is the latest step the district is taking to gather community input, a process that started when Charis McGaughy became superintendent over the summer.
Since the start of the school year, McGaughy has held 25 meetings she calls listening sessions. During those meeting with employees, students, parents and the community, McGaughy shared where the district is from an educational standpoint right now, and asked those in attendance to tell her what the district is doing well and what the district needs to improve on.
McGaughy said through the listening sessions, the district received feedback from 259 people. Tat feedback was used to create the community survey that is available to fill out now.
In the survey, the district has taken the top issues heard from the listening sessions, and they are presented to those who take the survey can rate how important each item is.
McGaughy said the results of the community survey will be used to help the district create a four-year strategic plan.
At the same time as the survey is available, the district is also convening a Strategic Planning Workgroup. The workgroup will, in part, look at the results of the survey to help the district set its goals for the next four years.
