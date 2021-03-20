COOS BAY ─ The Coos Bay School District was recognized by the state for its work with English Language Learner students.
The recognition came from the Oregon Department of Education during a Consolidated Oregon School Administrators workshop. The Coos Bay School District was one of three to receive the recognition, including Tillamook and Morrow school districts.
“(Four) years ago, we received grant funding to improve (ELL student) attendance, put graduation on track and improve their English language proficiency,” said Bryan Trendell, superintendent at Coos Bay Schools.
That grant was provided through the state’s House Bill 3499, which required districts to “pay close attention and focus on ELL students and support them while (they) complete their journey through our school district,” Trendell explained.
The district’s director of special programs, Lisa DeSalvio, said the grant was for $90,000 each year. The district continued to receive the grant for four years.
Trendell explained that the district spent the past four years supporting ELL students by breaking down language barriers for them and their families. The district hired Ann Rodriguez as a parent-family liaison to work closely with families to make sure they received all communication with the district and could participate in surveys and parent teacher conferences.
“She worked with families if a student was maybe unable to get to school or missed the bus,” Trendell said. “The district would pick them up.”
DeSalvio said that the district also bought Chromebooks for its ELL students and families to check out and take home with them, even during the summer.
“We had parent meetings where staff taught parents and students how to use the technology, so for most student when we started (distance learning due to COVID), they had Chromebooks and knew how to use them,” DeSalvio said.
The district also brought in a guest speaker to talk about diversity with the district and community. Monthly meetings with parents were also held, though after COVID moved most things online, the district partnered with South Coast Education Service District and expanded its parent meetings with ELL families across the county.
“(We) brought in people to talk to them in their home languages about COVID and what they need to do and about school and letting them know what’s going on,” DeSalvio said.
But because the district made such strong improvements with its ELL students, “we don’t need the grant anymore,” DeSalvio said.
Now that the district won’t receive any more grant funding, Trendell said the district will continue to fund paid positions and projects to support its ELL students.
“…We will continue doing the things we’ve done and keep our liaison and graduation coaches,” he said.
DeSalvio said that the district will also continue its collaboration with South Coast ESD.
“The whole idea is to keep you having enough money so you can make change that lasts,” DeSalvio said. “It takes four years to change a culture. It takes four years to do something different…. I’m really proud.”
Trendell said the strategies used by the district are being shared throughout the state to benefit more ELL students.
“Any time you get recognition for doing good things, we need to celebrate that,” he said. “We need to celebrate as a district and as a community.”
