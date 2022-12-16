grants
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation recently announced the funding of 51 grants worth $45,999.50 to programs in Coos Bay Public Schools. 

The various grants funded needed items for Coos Bay students from all grades. Some items supported by grants were the purchase of new musical instruments, athletic equipment, STEM supplies, and classroom books.



1
1
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments