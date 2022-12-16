The Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation recently announced the funding of 51 grants worth $45,999.50 to programs in Coos Bay Public Schools.
The various grants funded needed items for Coos Bay students from all grades. Some items supported by grants were the purchase of new musical instruments, athletic equipment, STEM supplies, and classroom books.
CBSCF was able to pass on $18,100 to two distinct, district groups thanks to two generous grants from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation. One group JAMF funded was the Coos Bay School District ARK Program whose mission is “to provide basic needs, crisis intervention and advocacy, and essential support services to homeless children and youth, ages 0-21, and their families.” This program received a $9,050 grant. The JAMF’s second grant, of equal amount, was given to district nurses to help students with immediate needs.
The Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation is honored to have had such substantial assistance from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation. The JAMF and the CBSCF were successful in working together to pair areas of heightened need with crucial funding. Other generous funds that financed grant awards came from the Helfrich Family, the Kay Lorence Memorial Fund and the Stan Sweet Memorial Fund. Also new this year was money supplied from the newly created Nancy Girt Legacy Fund. $800 was awarded from this fund and given to the principals of Madison and Eastside elementary schools to help meet the needs of kids in immediate crisis.
The Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation was formed during 2007 to promote programs in the arts, academics, activities and athletics for the benefit of the students attending the Coos Bay School District by raising funds through community partnerships. The foundation is a community-based, not-for-profit organization separate from the Coos Bay School District. To learn more about the Coos Bay School Community Foundation and how you might help, visit the CBSCF website, www.coosbayschoolsfoundation.org.
