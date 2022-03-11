When students in Coos Bay return to school March 14, they will not be required to wear masks in the classroom.
Superintendent Bryan Trendell explained the change to the school board Tuesday, telling board members the decision was not made lightly. He said he has talked with superintendents of other area districts, and all the schools are approaching the change in the same manner.
"What we would like to do is make masks optional starting on Saturday, the 12th," Trendell said. "The shift is to optional masking beginning March 14. Certainly our folks who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions, we are going to recommend they continue to mask."
Trendell said the mask mandate is the largest change the district is taking. Other protective measures will continue, and the vaccine mandate for teachers also remains in effect. Trendell said the district will work with staff ho have exceptions to the vaccine mandate to add protective steps.
"We will be working with our folks with exceptions to the vaccine mandate," Trendell said. "We are still required to do something extra as far as layers of mitigations for them. We will be talking to each of them. In talking to other schools in the region, folks are leaning toward either continuing with mask wearing or weekly testing at the school site. We have plenty of tests, so our staff could test weekly in a discrete manner. That could be one of those extra layers we use."
The extra step is only for staff members. No student, vaccinated or not, will be required to wear masks.
"There is no vaccine mandate for students," Trendell said. "There is nothing extra they have to do as we move forward."
The school board members agreed with the move, although most were hesitant about the timing.
"I would have rather waited until the end of the year with masks, but that's just me," board member Arnie Roblan said. "I think they (unvaccinated staff) should do masks and testing."
Roblan said as the district removes the mask mandate, it is important to look out for those who choose to continue to wear them.
"There's going to be some uncomfortable people in our district for sure," he said. "I think we need to watch out for kids' behavior towards others if they wear a mask. I think everyone should watch out for kids' behavior."
Trendell said the district would make respecting the views of everyone a major priority.
"We have to do a really good job of respecting everybody's rights," the superintendent said. "They now have a choice of choosing to wear a mask or not wear a mask. Whether they do, they have to respected in that. That's an important message that will start with me."
Trendell said schools will also replace signs saying masks required to ones saying it is OK to wear a mask and OK not to wear one.
Trendell said, in addition, the district will be pausing quarantining and contact tracing requirements.
"What we will have to do is do a good job of communicating," Trendell said. "If there is a positive case in a classroom, we will have to communicate with parents. Quarantining will not be a current practice if they are just in a classroom where there is a positive case. Certainly if symptoms pop up, we will be asking them to stay home for the five days minimum."
The question now, is is the removal of the mandate permanent?
"If our county goes back into a high risk category, will we have to go back into everyone wearing masks?" board member Adrian DeLeon asked.
"That's a decision we will have to make if that happens," Trendell said. "Our data right now shows cases dropping to a level we haven't seen since last July. That's good news. We will be watching those case numbers in our community."
Trendell said even with the change, Coos Bay School District is not going to act like COVID is gone.
"This is a phase of the pandemic, it's not an end of the pandemic," Trendell said. "We need to leave that door open. As much as we don't want to go back with something people are uncomfortable with, there's a real possibility we could."
To keep everyone safe, Trendell said the district will continue to cohort students as best as possible, continue to use hand sanitizers, clean rooms and social distance when possible.
"All those protocols we have along with masks will stay in place," Trendell said. "We are not going to remove them. A lot of those protocols, I don't see them ever going away. They're good practice, they're good hygiene practice."
Trendell said a survey done with certified union staff showed more than half were in favor of eliminating the mandate with about a third voicing concern.
"Masks have become a divisive part of life," Trendell said. "Our school community is no different than our community at large. It's not something we nilly willy made a decision on. It's something we've been hearing input on for two years. It's not a decision made lightly, by any means."
