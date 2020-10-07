Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — The Coos Bay School District’s Board of Directors announces two opening on its budget committee for positions No. 6 and No. 7, terms expiring June 30, 2023.

Interested people living within the district boundary should submit a letter of interest postmarked by March 1, 2021. Applicants must be a registered voter. A letter of interest can be addressed to Coos Bay Public Schools, Attn: Board of Directors, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.

For more information about the Coos Bay School District’s budget committee and its work, call the superintendent’s office at 541-267-1310.

