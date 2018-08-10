COOS BAY — Coos Bay School District's Operation Backpack/Shoebox program helps children in need with school supplies, hygiene products, backpacks and shoes to begin the school year without barriers.
Instead of giving K-7 students a list of school supplies to purchase, the district asks parents to pay a $25 school fee which the district uses to purchase basic classroom supplies. Families are asked to provide backpacks and P.E. shoes. For 8–12 grade students, the costs are higher and will depend on the involvement level of the student. Costs will include fees for books, student body cards, P.E. uniforms, class supplies, etc.
The district is asking the for the community's help by sponsoring students who cannot afford the fee, or to donate backpacks, shoes and hygiene products. Other needs include sweatpants and underwear for younger students who may have accidents during school hours.
For each sponsored student, donors will receive two tickets to any regular season 2018-19 Marshfield High School event involving athletics, drama, or music. The donations are tax deductible.
Donated backpacks and supplies will be distributed where they are needed most. School nurses will distribute hygiene products throughout the school year.
Checks can be mailed, and items donated, to the Coos Bay School District Office, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay. Indicate “Operation Backpack” on the check.
For more information, call 541-267-1310 or visit http://cbd9.net/operation-backpack.