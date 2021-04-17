First Day of School

Kindergarten teacher Jody Saveland greets students for the first day of school at Blossom Gulch Elementary in Coos Bay on Tuesday.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Kindergarten registration for the Coos Bay School District is open and appointments are available through May 14.

This registration is for students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and entering kindergarten in the Fall 2021. Parents or guardians are required to bring legal proof of age, such as a birth certificate, passport, or hospital record, and an updated immunization record to their registration appointment. The first 100 completed kindergarten enrollments receive a free book and a coffee card.

If a parent is unsure of the school their child will be attending, they are encouraged to review the attendance map at https://www.cbd9.net/attendancezones/.

A registration appointment can be requested by visiting www.cbd9.net or by calling Madison School at 541-888-1218 or Eastside School at 541-267-1340.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments