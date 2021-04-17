Kindergarten registration for the Coos Bay School District is open and appointments are available through May 14.
This registration is for students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and entering kindergarten in the Fall 2021. Parents or guardians are required to bring legal proof of age, such as a birth certificate, passport, or hospital record, and an updated immunization record to their registration appointment. The first 100 completed kindergarten enrollments receive a free book and a coffee card.
If a parent is unsure of the school their child will be attending, they are encouraged to review the attendance map at https://www.cbd9.net/attendancezones/.
A registration appointment can be requested by visiting www.cbd9.net or by calling Madison School at 541-888-1218 or Eastside School at 541-267-1340.
