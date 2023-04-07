The Coos Bay School District (CBSD) Board of Directors will hold a Regular School Board meeting on Monday, April 10 at 6:00pm.
The agenda and packet will be posted HERE the Friday before the meeting.
Public Input: To sign up for public input, e-mail or call the Board Secretary at 541-267-1310 or davenc@coos-bay.k12.or.us. Deadline to sign up for public input is 12:00pm the day of the meeting. Those signed up will be given a telephone access code to the meeting.
Speakers may offer objective criticism of school operations and programs, but the board will not hear personal complaints concerning school personnel nor against any person connected with the school system. The board chair will direct the visitor to the appropriate means for board consideration and disposition of legitimate complaints involving individuals. (Board Policy BDDH)
Board Committee Meetings & School Site Council Meeting Schedules – click here
Coos Bay School District meetings are subject to the Public Meetings Law (ORS 192.610-192.710). Notice of additional meetings will be sent out as necessary. The public is welcome to attend except where noted during executive session. The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Request for other accommodations should be made to Daven Cagley at 541-267-1310 or davenc@coos-bay.k12.or.us
