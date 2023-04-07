The Coos Bay School District

The Coos Bay School District (CBSD) Board of Directors will hold a Regular School Board meeting on Monday, April 10 at 6:00pm.

To support the Governor's recommendations for social distancing, the CBSD Board of Directors will conduct the meeting in person with video conference option. Members of the public may watch the board meeting live. 

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments