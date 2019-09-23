COOS BAY - The Southern Oregon Coast’s last big bash for the summer, the Bay Area Fun Festival, went off without a hitch over the weekend.
For the 42nd year, thousands of folks flocked to downtown Coos Bay to take part in the festivities.
“It’s the biggest party of the summer, to wrap up the wonderful times we’ve had all summer long,” Coos Bay City Councilor and K-DOCK General Manager Stephanie Kilmer said. “What makes it special is there’s just something for everyone.”
On Saturday morning, runners from all over met up downtown to participate in the annual Prefontaine Memorial 10K Run.
Some vendors lining the streets of Central Avenue sold a variety of handmade and unique wares, while others sold delicious food.
Not all of the tents housed merchants. Many of the tents at the festival were occupied by some of Coos County’s social service organizations, there to inform the public of the services they provide.
One of the more unusual groups is Bikers Against Child Abuse.
“We’re just trying to getting the word out that we’re here and our services are here,” BACA chapter president Stitch said. “We’re here for abused kids.”
Once again the Fun Festival Parade saw representatives of various community organizations and businesses strolling through downtown or on floats greeting and celebrating with the thousands of people watching them from the sidelines.
A first for the festival this year was the Papas Doggs Hot-Dog Eating Contest, where 10 folks competed for cash prizes. Contestants were drawn randomly from names out of a bucket. The winner was awarded $200.
Around 500 hot rods, rat rods and everything in between cruised through the streets of downtown Coos Bay on Saturday evening. Those in attendance cheered in admiration at some of the shined-up classics. Cruz the Coos is one of the longest-running and largest classic car cruises on the Oregon Coast. It has been a major draw to the Bay Area Fun Festival for nearly 25 years, according to organizers.
Proceeds generated from Cruz the Coos entry fees are put to use by the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club to fund projects throughout the area, including scholarships, humanitarian efforts and other nonprofit organizations in the community. Music for the cruise was once again provided by local radio station K-DOCK.
“We really appreciate that the Coos Bay Downtown Association does this for the city," Kilmer said. "They have a lot of people who work on this, who really understand how important it is."