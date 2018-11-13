COOS BAY — Coos Bay’s Waste Water Treatment Plant 2 will hopefully be online and accepting raw sewage for treatment beginning later this week.
The plant was delayed about a week from opening, because some of the pieces of equipment in the plant had electrical failures during the monthlong testing process.
“It’s pretty common when you have this much equipment for some of the pieces to have problems,” said project engineer Janette Kerbo. “We had a mixer that had a short circuit, and we had a variable frequency drive fail on one of our water pumps.”
The equipment that was not working has since been replaced, and testing continued.
“What we do when we’re testing is we fill the plant with clean water and then we try to break it. We have successfully broken the plant several times, and every time you break it you learn what caused it to break. Then you go in and reprogram something, or you fix something, or change the sequence,” Kerbo said.
In order to open the plant the clean water must run through the plant for an entire week without setting off any of the plant's alarms.
“We have not successfully broken the plant in the past week, but we’re still trying. We have over 12,000 alarms on this plant alone that can be sent out, representing control points that have an issue,” Kerbo said.
The new plant is a sequencing batch collector system, which means three of the processes that occur in a conventional activated sludge plant, all take place in one basin. It also uses ultra violet light to disinfect the water instead of chlorine.
Once the new plant is up and running the old plant will be decommissioned and disassembled over a period of about six weeks.
Designs for Waste Water Treatment Plant 2 began all the way back in 2012. It is the most expensive project Coos Bay has ever undertaken. The city came in $1.5 million under the $24.5 million budget.
Kerbo has spent the past two years working on the treatment plant and is excited to see the project nearing completion.
“A lot of effort has gone into this on my part, the city’s part, and the contractor. I’m very excited,” Kerbo said.
With the Waste Water Treatment Plant 2 project nearing its end, attention now turns to improvements that need to be made to Waste Water Treatment Plant 1.