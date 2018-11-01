COOS BAY — With the winter weather on its way, Wednesday was the last Downtown Farmer’s Market for the season.
Markets will still be held at the Pony Village Mall, but Wednesdays in downtown Coos Bay will be a bit less active.
“It’s been a wonderful season at the Coos Bay Farmers Market . . . I’d say our largest yet,” said Karlee Cottrell with the Coos Bay Downtown Association.
At its maximum, the market hosted 87 vendors. Toward the end of the season, the numbers start to dwindle. Weather and the end of tourist season being key factors in the lighter market crowds.
“On a rainy day, we're happy that the die-hards come out and give us one last hurrah,” Cottrell said.
The final Downtown Market of the year happened to also fall on Halloween, so a costume contest was held to figure out who in the community was the most festive.
Weather-wise, the Coos Bay Downtown Farmers Market has been mostly clear of dreary, cloud covered skies.
“It’s been a very lucky season," Cottrell said. "We’ve had a couple of windy days and almost no rainy days. We’re lucky it’s just this one."
This was Cottrell’s first year running the downtown market and she said it was a valuable experience being able to connect vendors with the community.
According to Cottrell, each Wednesday market takes more than just a Wednesday to prepare.
“We actually start physically setting up on Tuesday afternoons," she said. "Tuesday afternoons we’ll come out and put out no parking signs. During peak season a lot of these vendors will get here around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m."