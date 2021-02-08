Businesses and commercial buildings in parts of Coos Bay’s downtown and Empire areas have more options for accessing funds from the city’s Urban Renewal Agency.
On Tuesday, the URA’s board (made up by the city council and mayor), approved changes to the agency’s facade improvement program, expanding the kinds of projects eligible to tap into agency money designated for improving blighted areas.
“This one will expand the program and provide you greater flexibility,” City Manager Rodger Craddock, who also leads the agency, told board members about the proposed changes Tuesday. “With this, you open it up and provide additional resources available to help with redevelopment with some of our properties in both the downtown district and the Empire district.”
The program was previously open to mostly aesthetic improvements, like awnings, repair of architectural features and painting. Craddock said the changes include adding other eligible projects.
“Some of those are aimed at pursuing facades that include second floors, also targeting cluster buildings, encouraging residential development on second floors and helping to cover some of those expenses that make it almost impossible to undertake,” Craddock said.
A key change to the program makes projects intended to add housing as a building’s secondary use eligible for the funds, as well as fire- and life-safety projects needed to rehabilitate older building.
Landscaping, accessibility work and public infrastructure work are now eligible for program funds, too.
Notably, the changes also did away with a limit on project costs: Grants were previously limited to $25,000. Now, the program requirements list no limit (though certain aspects of projects do have limits).
The funds can come as either grants or loans, with terms worked about between the applicant and the agency.
Projects typically require a matching contribution from the applicant — board members discussed decreasing the required match amount Tuesday, but settled on a plan which designates a 50-50 split for most projects, with the ability for the URA to increase its contribution depending on the project.
City leaders have a significant amount of money at their disposal: For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the URA budgeted $800,000 for the facade improvement program, with $750,000 dedicated to businesses in the downtown district, and the rest dedicated to Empire projects.
“I think that we want to get as much requests for grants on this program as possible,” Mayor Joe Benetti said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Recent notable projects using the grant funds (under the old rules) include renovations to the Tioga and Koski buildings downtown.
Most recently, in December, the URA approved just under $12,000 in facade improvement funds to aid the construction of an outdoor seating cover at 7 Devil’s Brewery (which is owned by city councilor and board member Carmen Matthews, who didn’t take part in the approval process for the funds). That project is largely completed.
