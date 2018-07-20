Coos Bay City Council has elected to rename the recently renovated 10th Street Park to the Marshfield Key Club Pirate Park, in honor of the extensive volunteer work Key Club students put in to revitalize the park.
Since 2002 the park has been known as Optimism Park. Over the years the park fell victim to lack of stewardship as well as weathering, drainage problems, and vandalism.
At the start of the 2016-2017 school year Key Club students walked with their advisor Stacy Gulseth down to the park, and after viewing it decided they would adopt the grounds and rejuvenate the park as a community service project.
Over the next two school years students held fundraisers, collected donations, and worked with the city and the community to raise money for the park.
With the funds and grants the students collected they were able to get the park new playground equipment, new fall protection, a playground boarder, new park benches, and it will soon have a new basketball court.
“We’re still doing more and more to the park. We have a lot of fun and good things coming,” Gulseth said.
In May their efforts came to fruition when they were finally able to purchase new playground equipment and hold a community build.
“We had a lot of community support, whether it was a monetary donation, an in kind donation, or just them coming up and helping put the park together,” Gulseth said.
After a few days of folks from the area coming out to lend a hand the park was put together and a grand opening was held.
City staff recently decided to change the name of the park as a thanks to Key Club students, and asked them to submit names for the park. Names submitted by the students included Pirate Park, Marshfield High School Pirate Park, Marshfield Key Club Park, and Key Club Park.
As a compromise city staff decided to suggest the name Marshfield Key Club Pirate Park to the city council. Coos Bay City Council decided to take the suggestion and voted unanimously to change the name at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I encourage anyone to go down to this park now, it’s beautiful. It’s wonderful what has been done, this is volunteerism at its best and it’s great that the high school is involved,” Coos Bay mayor Joe Benetti said.
In addition to the changing of the parks name Tuesday, the mayor also presented Gulseth with the Mayor’s Appreciation Award for guiding Key Club students through the park renovation.
“We find it necessary and well deserved to give this award to Stacy Gulseth in appreciation of your demonstration in leadership and supervision in the renovation of park now known as Marshfield Key Club Pirate Park, and working with the Key Club to make sure that happened,” Benetti said.
The Mayor’s Appreciation Award was started by Benetti back in 2002 to honor Gloria Hillstrom for the development of Choshi Gardens in Mingus Park. The award is not given annually, but is presented when the mayor and council feel someone deserves the recognition.
After accepting the award Gulseth made sure to thank the community for its support during the project. She thanked the playground designer Tom McNab who came down from Vancouver to help install the park. At the city level, Gulseth showed gratitude for the work that operations manager Randy Dixon put in to help the project along.