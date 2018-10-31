COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Rail Line is starting train operations again Thursday.
According to a press release from the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, CBRL is going to operate on the Port-owned rail line.
“The Port was notified by the current third-party operator in December of 2017 of its intention to divest their relationship with the Port,” the release said. “To date, the Port has purchased locomotives along with other materials valued at $4 million. In addition, the Port has 15 new staff members that will manage the operations on a day-to-day basis.”
Port CEO John Burns said in the release that by doing this, the Port is “preserving a transportation option that is integral to the economic fabric of the area.”
By owning CBRL, it gives strategic advantages to the area through greater commercial exposure, “improved customer service, and can leverage the Port’s financial and people resources,” the release said.
The release pointed out that there will be continued investments in the bridge, tunnel and track infrastructure. As of now, over $60 million has been invested in the line’s infrastructure and other projects are underway, including repairing the Coos Bay swing span bridge.
According to the release, a contractor crew has mobilized and in-water work will begin next week. The bridge is anticipated to be online again by the end of the year.
“We (Port) seek to enhance operation of the rail line by offering an increased level of customer service, coordination, and communication for our customers while preserving critical jobs within our community,” Burns said in the release.