COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Works Department has partner with ODOT to begin restriping several streets in the Coos Bay area. Work began Thursday, with no planned road closures.

Re-stripping is planned for the following areas:

STREET TO  FROM
JohnsonBroadwaySeventh 
GoldenFirstBroadway 
GoldenBroadwayFourth 
HallBroadwayFourth
Elrod Fourth 10th 
CurtisBroadway Fourth 
Commerical BayshoreSeventh 
Commerial Seventh 10th 
Lockhart Broadway Seventh 
Anderson Eighth Seventh 
Anderson Seventh Bayshore 
Ingersoll First Fourth 
Seventh Lockhart Johnson 
SeventhIngersollAnderson 
Seventh Commercial Anderson 
Third Commercial Anderson 
Sixth CommercialAnderson 
Second Anderson Lockart 

For more information, contact the Public Works and Community Development Department at 541-269-8918.

