COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Works Department has partner with ODOT to begin restriping several streets in the Coos Bay area. Work began Thursday, with no planned road closures.
Re-stripping is planned for the following areas:
|STREET
|TO
|FROM
|Johnson
|Broadway
|Seventh
|Golden
|First
|Broadway
|Golden
|Broadway
|Fourth
|Hall
|Broadway
|Fourth
|Elrod
|Fourth
|10th
|Curtis
|Broadway
|Fourth
|Commerical
|Bayshore
|Seventh
|Commerial
|Seventh
|10th
|Lockhart
|Broadway
|Seventh
|Anderson
|Eighth
|Seventh
|Anderson
|Seventh
|Bayshore
|Ingersoll
|First
|Fourth
|Seventh
|Lockhart
|Johnson
|Seventh
|Ingersoll
|Anderson
|Seventh
|Commercial
|Anderson
|Third
|Commercial
|Anderson
|Sixth
|Commercial
|Anderson
|Second
|Anderson
|Lockart
For more information, contact the Public Works and Community Development Department at 541-269-8918.