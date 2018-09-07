COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will be hosting a free job fair event from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
The job fair will be an opportunity for job seekers to make connections with local employers and staffing agencies. Whether you are an individual searching for work or an employer in search of candidates, call 541-269-1101 for more information. Due to limited space, all employers must register with the library prior to staffing the fair.
The Coos Bay Public Library is located at 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.