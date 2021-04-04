Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor, Kandy Bergquist, to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid and speech pathologist. The practice will take place every third Thursday of the month at noon. The next event is Thursday, April 15
The program is for those who wish to practice their ASL conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign in ASL as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is not a class, but the library will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let’s sign.
This program is free and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their ASL conversational skills. Register for this event @ https://is.gd/daR3SI
