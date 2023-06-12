Teens ages 12-18 are invited to spend part of their summer at the Coos Bay Public Library as part of the Summer Youth Corps Program. Youth Corps members will help with the library’s annual Summer Reading Program, meet other teens, and gain leadership skills. Community service hours are available. Applications for the program are available at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Teens interested in learning more can attend an orientation featuring pizza and games on Wednesday, June 14, from 4-6pm in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library. Contact the Youth Services Department at (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org for more information.
