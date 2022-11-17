Oregon children's picture book illustrator, author and papercutter Elizabeth Goss will offer two hands-on papercutting workshops Saturday, November 19 at the Coos Bay Public Library.
In addition to having a hands-on papercutting experience, participants in both workshops will learn about the art of papercutting and tools used in the craft. The first workshop at 11:00am will utilize scissors and is designed for kids and adults ages 8 and up.
The second workshop at 1:00pm will use hobby knives and is geared towards teens and adults ages 13 and up. Pre-registration is required prior to the program; register on the library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org or by calling the library at (541) 269-1101 x 236.
Elizabeth Goss is an illustrator, author, and papercutter based in the Pacific Northwest. Her first picture book My Way West: Real Kids Traveling the Oregon and California Trails won the 2022 Paterson Prize for Books for Young People.
Elizabeth Goss has been working as a professional papercutter for more than ten years. Her artwork has appeared in books, galleries, TV spots, and advertisements. Goss’s workshops welcome students into the world of papercutting and are a great way to explore negative space, composition, shape, and color
This program is made possible through funding from the Coos County Cultural Coalition which provides support for arts programming throughout Coos County. The program is one of a series of four workshops being offered in 2022 which highlight Oregon illustrators. Upcoming programs include Monster Making with Jen Hernandez (December 10) and tile painting at the Coos Bay Public Library December 19-30.
For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x236 or by visiting the library’s website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
