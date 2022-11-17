Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon children's picture book illustrator, author and papercutter Elizabeth Goss will offer two hands-on papercutting workshops Saturday, November 19 at the Coos Bay Public Library.

In addition to having a hands-on papercutting experience, participants in both workshops will learn about the art of papercutting and tools used in the craft. The first workshop at 11:00am will utilize scissors and is designed for kids and adults ages 8 and up.

Elizabeth Goss

Elizabeth Goss
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments