Catch the spelling bee buzz at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, on Saturday, April 15th starting at 7 p.m.
Teams of undaunted locals will test their spelling abilities at Coos Bay Public Library Foundation’s tenth annual Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser.
Tickets are on sale now at the Coos Bay Public Library. The $25 entry ticket includes a scrumptious dessert buffet, coffee and no-host bar along with plenty of merriment and probably words you have never had to spell in your life.
Friends, families and lexophiles are encouraged to join the fun by cheering on their favorite team, joining the 50/50 raffle, or purchasing raffle tickets for various bee-themed gift baskets.
In between rounds, audience challenges for prizes and glory will add to the festivities. For more information call 541-269-1101.
