Catch the spelling bee buzz at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, on Saturday, April 15th starting at 7 p.m.

Teams of undaunted locals will test their spelling abilities at Coos Bay Public Library Foundation’s tenth annual Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser.

