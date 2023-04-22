Performance artist Yánin Arroyo López

Performance artist Yánin Arroyo López will perform as part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s celebration of el Día de los Niños.

 Contributed photo

Performance artist Yánin Arroyo López and musician Gerardo Calderón will present Tati’s Dreams at the Coos Bay Public Library on Saturday, April 29, from 4-5 p.m. as part of the library’s celebration of el Día de los Niños.  

Designed for children and families, the event is free to the public and will be entirely in Spanish. In addition to the performance, free books for kids and bilingual take and make kits provided by Marshfield ‘s LatinX club will be available during the library’s open hours on Saturday.

