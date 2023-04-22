Performance artist Yánin Arroyo López and musician Gerardo Calderón will present Tati’s Dreams at the Coos Bay Public Library on Saturday, April 29, from 4-5 p.m. as part of the library’s celebration of el Día de los Niños.
Designed for children and families, the event is free to the public and will be entirely in Spanish. In addition to the performance, free books for kids and bilingual take and make kits provided by Marshfield ‘s LatinX club will be available during the library’s open hours on Saturday.
Tati’s Dreams combines dance, theater and clowning with the music of Gerardo Calderón. The interactive performance centers around a girl named Tati who shares stories about people throughout history who believed in their dreams and changed the world.
The show is a collaborative effort between Yánin Arroyo López and Gerardo Calderón. López is a professional actress, clown, and educator from Mexico with a background in performance art and psychology. Born in Mexico City, Calderón is a composer, teaching artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist and the musical director of Grupo Condor and Nuestro Canto. Calderón spends part of the year performing in Oregon.
Día is a celebration every day of children, families, and reading that culminates every year on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the importance of advocating literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. It is an annual celebration of the joys and wonders of childhood and the importance of literacy in the lives of families.
Funding for the theatrical performance was provided by the South Coast Educational Services District to support bilingual families on the South Coast.
