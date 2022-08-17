Housing needs

A housing needs study being done by the city of Coos Bay shows more than 500 new homes will need to be built over the next 20 years.

 Photo by Metro Creative Connection

Few will contest that housing, especially affordable housing, remains one of the greatest needs in Coos Bay.

To get a better look at the need and possible future development, the city has spend six months working with the Lane Council of Governments to create a 2022 Housing Needs Analysis.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments