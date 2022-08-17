Few will contest that housing, especially affordable housing, remains one of the greatest needs in Coos Bay.
To get a better look at the need and possible future development, the city has spend six months working with the Lane Council of Governments to create a 2022 Housing Needs Analysis.
Last week, Jacob Callister presented his finding with the Coos Bay Planning Commission. He will make the same presentation to the city council this week, and the council will considering accepting the study next month.
The biggest takeaway from the study is that there is enough available land in Coos Bay to build sufficient housing and the majority of housing expected in the next 20 years will be multi-family units.
Callister told the commission while Coos Bay has the land it needs for new housing, getting businesses to develop has been a struggle the city needs to address.
"Although we seem to come up with objective, analytical surpluses of developable land, it doesn't seem that land is developed,” he said. “So, there's definitely a need to look at why, despite the need, are we not seeing developments occur that address the housing need.
“This housing crisis has escalated over the years in your community. One of the things we determined staff needs to revisit is we have all this developable land, why isn't it developing. Every time you have a different dynamic, whether it's environment or cost constraints, you’re putting an obstacle in front of a developer. So we want to revisit some of these constraints."
As a major part of the study, Callister did a buildable lands inventory in Coos Bay.
According to a report from the city, the inventory looked at any land that could be used to build housing.
“Vacant parcels and parcels with the potential for infill or redevelopment for future multi-unit and other dwellings have been analyzed resulting in an informed projection of current and future housing needs and demand for developable land,” the report read. “There is sufficient buildable capacity and residential land use opportunity with existing zoning categories to accommodate Coos Bay’s projected housing needs, including consideration of affordability, for the next 20 years.”
The inventory showed there is currently 279 acres in Coos Bay that could be developed for residential properties. To determine that number, Callister looked at empty land, removed property that was sloped to much to build on, and determined how much was left.
The study estimates the city will see an increase of 1,336 residents over the next two years and an increase in housing from 7,633 units to 8,176
The study shows there is a need for all kinds of housing, but the greatest need is affordable homes and rentals.
“The analysis reveals that for current renters, the greatest demand is for units at the lower to middle end of the affordable rent level range,” the report read. “Rental demand is greater than supply at the lowest income level, indicating that the residents most likely to spend greater than 30% of their income on housing do not have adequate affordable options. In 2022, Coos Bay was designated a severely rent-burdened city—26.5% of renter households spend greater than 50% of their household income on gross rent. The analysis suggests that middle- to higher-income categories should have income-appropriate rental opportunities. “
While the lower-income residents are struggling to find rentals, those in the higher-income brackets are more likely to look for housing to purchase.
The deficit in housing also extends to ownership, again with the lower-income most impacted.
“The analysis determined that 543 new rental and ownership housing units are needed by 2042 to meet future demand,” the report read. “There will be a projected deficit in ownership units at nearly all lower price ranges and housing types. The greatest need for rental units will be at the lowest price points in the “middle housing” categories, but there is also some support for new, more expensive rental supply. “
While it is just a guess, the analysis shows that most development over the next two decades will be multi-housing. Callister reported 4% of the new units are projected to be single-family home, with 77% anticipated as ‘middle housing,’ which includes duplexes, triplexes and other housing up to five units. Larger multi-unit projects are anticipate to cover 19% of the new construction, primarily manufactured home parks.
Callister said study shows the city has the room and will likely get the development needed for its new housing needed over the nest 20 years.
“The analysis demonstrates that there is sufficient capacity to accommodate all projected new unit types to accommodate housing needs for the planning period,” the report read. “There is a projected need for 45.5 acres of new residential development (3.5 acres of lower density, 32.3 acres of medium density and 9.7 acres of higher density). Coos Bay’s residential buildable land capacity is 279 acres, leaving a surplus of approximately 233 acres. Additional consideration for the practical unlikelihood of needed affordable housing realizing on moderately sloped, expensive to develop, lands still result in a surplus of buildable lands of all types within Coos Bay’s UGB.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In