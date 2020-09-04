The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Knife River Materials to perform pothole patching and repair on several streets through the city of Coos Bay over most of the next two weeks.
The work will start on Sept. 8 and is expected to continue through Sept. 18.
Locations for the work include:
• 11th Street at Elrod Avenue
• South 6th Street north of Bennett Street
• South 7th Street south of Kruse Avenue
• SW Boulevard at Oregon Avenue
• Thompson Road near North 16th Street
• Butler Road near Ocean Blvd.
• 14th Street at Myrtle Avenue
• 14th Street between Nutwood Avenue and Myrtle Avenue
• Newmark Avenue at Ackerman Avenue
• Radar Road at Compass Circle
• Michigan Avenue at S. Wall
• Lakeshore Drive at Fenwick Street
• 14th Avenue near H Street
• F Street east of 9th Avenue
• 9th Avenue from F Street to D Street
Anyone with questions about the work can contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Manager Randy Dixon by phone at 541-269-1181, ext. 2201 or by email at rdixon@coosbay.org.
