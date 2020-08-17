Aug. 16
3:22 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1000 block of Kentucky Avenue
4:58 a.m. Assault in 100 block of Ocean Boulevard
5:49 a.m. Assault in 1900 block of Newmark Avenue
9:53 a.m. Disorderly conduct at Empire Boat Ramp
10:05 a.m. Arrest Jerad Ryan Slagle on charge of Theft 2
1:10 p.m. Criminal mischief at Mingus Skateboard Park
1:21 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1100 block of South First Street
1:44 p.m. Warrant service for Daniel Joseph Perry for FTA DUII
1:55 p.m. Shoplifter at Fred Meyer
2:03 p.m. Criminal mischief in 200 block of South Schoneman Street
4:09 p.m. Criminal trespass in 400 block of E Street
5:23 p.m. Criminal trespass in 600 block of West Central Avenue
6:17 p.m. Criminal trespass at Safeway
6:34 p.m. Shoplifter at Canned Food Outlet
7:08 p.m. Warrant service, Briana Hutchison for unlawful possession of meth
10:48 p.m. Warrant service, Brenda Michelle Latimer on three contempt of court warrants
11 p.m. Disorderly Conduct in 200 block of South Broadway Street
Aug. 15
1:24 a.m. Criminal trespass at Newmark 7-Eleven
1:27 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Mingus Park ballfield
4:33 a.m. Theft in area of Telegraph Hill
5:50 a.m. Indecent exposure at Empire Lakes
9:04 a.m. Accident on South Seventh Street
10:02 a.m. Warrant service on Craig Warrant Hyatt on unlawful possession of meth
10:09 a.m. Warrant service on Randy Zacpal for FTA on unlawful possession of meth
11:51 a.m. Criminal trespass in 100 block of South Ninth Street
11:56 a.m. Disorderly conduct in 1500 block of Bayshore
12:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct in 1200 block of Newmark Avenue
1:25 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1100 block of Newmark Avenue
2:42 p.m. Suspicious conditions on Telegraph Drive
3:21 p.m. Warrant service, James Ernest Fitzpatrick on probation violation
11:06 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 400 block of E Street
Aug. 14
3:18 a.m. Report of dumpster fire in 2000 block of Newmark Avenue
11:29 a.m. Unlawful entry into motor vehicle in 800 block of South Fifht Street
12:43 p.m. Noninjury accident at Fourth and Johnson
12:58 p.m. Criminal trespass at Safeway
1:09 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1400 block of Newmark Avenue
1:19 p.m. Criminal trespass at Walmart
2:33 p.m. Criminal trespass at Fred Meyer
3:07 p.m. Hit and run accident at Walmart
4:33 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Norman Avenue
5:53 p.m. Counterfeit money at Coos Bay Liquor Store
10:22 p.m. Warrant service Robert Richard Creach on criminal trespass 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In