Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Aug. 16

3:22 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1000 block of Kentucky Avenue

4:58 a.m. Assault in 100 block of Ocean Boulevard

5:49 a.m. Assault in 1900 block of Newmark Avenue

9:53 a.m. Disorderly conduct at Empire Boat Ramp

10:05 a.m. Arrest Jerad Ryan Slagle on charge of Theft 2

1:10 p.m. Criminal mischief at Mingus Skateboard Park

1:21 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1100 block of South First Street

1:44 p.m. Warrant service for Daniel Joseph Perry for FTA DUII

1:55 p.m. Shoplifter at Fred Meyer

2:03 p.m. Criminal mischief in 200 block of South Schoneman Street

4:09 p.m. Criminal trespass in 400 block of E Street

5:23 p.m. Criminal trespass in 600 block of West Central Avenue

6:17 p.m. Criminal trespass at Safeway

6:34 p.m. Shoplifter at Canned Food Outlet

7:08 p.m. Warrant service, Briana Hutchison for unlawful possession of meth

10:48 p.m. Warrant service, Brenda Michelle Latimer on three contempt of court warrants

11 p.m. Disorderly Conduct in 200 block of South Broadway Street

Aug. 15

1:24 a.m. Criminal trespass at Newmark 7-Eleven

1:27 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Mingus Park ballfield

4:33 a.m. Theft in area of Telegraph Hill

5:50 a.m. Indecent exposure at Empire Lakes

9:04 a.m. Accident on South Seventh Street

10:02 a.m. Warrant service on Craig Warrant Hyatt on unlawful possession of meth

10:09 a.m. Warrant service on Randy Zacpal for FTA on unlawful possession of meth

11:51 a.m. Criminal trespass in 100 block of South Ninth Street

11:56 a.m. Disorderly conduct in 1500 block of Bayshore

12:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct in 1200 block of Newmark Avenue

1:25 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1100 block of Newmark Avenue

2:42 p.m. Suspicious conditions on Telegraph Drive

3:21 p.m. Warrant service, James Ernest Fitzpatrick on probation violation

11:06 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 400 block of E Street

Aug. 14

3:18 a.m. Report of dumpster fire in 2000 block of Newmark Avenue

11:29 a.m. Unlawful entry into motor vehicle in 800 block of South Fifht Street

12:43 p.m. Noninjury accident at Fourth and Johnson

12:58 p.m. Criminal trespass at Safeway

1:09 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1400 block of Newmark Avenue

1:19 p.m. Criminal trespass at Walmart

2:33 p.m. Criminal trespass at Fred Meyer

3:07 p.m. Hit and run accident at Walmart

4:33 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Norman Avenue

5:53 p.m. Counterfeit money at Coos Bay Liquor Store

10:22 p.m. Warrant service Robert Richard Creach on criminal trespass 1

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments