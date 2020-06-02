Coos Bay Police Log
May 31
Arrests
At 12:00 a.m. Ryan Langenberg, 25, was arrested on Bay Park and 5th St. on a warrant for alleged Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Criminal Trespass I and Theft II. He was cited and released.
At 8:03 a.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, at Empire 7-11, Donald Robinson, 43, was arrested on a warrant for alleged ID Theft, Forgery II, Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Criminal Trespass I. He was cited and released.
At 2:40 p.m. on 3158 Sherman Ave, Chantelle Mrkonic, 30, was arrested for alleged Theft II and Criminal Trespass I. They were cited and released.
At 4:33 p.m. on Newmark and Student Way, Melvin Lesher, 57, was arrested for alleged violation of a restraining order. Lesher was transported to Coos County Jail.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:32 a.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, Stephen Branton, 68, was arrested for alleged Criminal Trespassing and Shoplifting. He was cited in lieu of custody.
Driving While Suspended
At 8:25 a.m. on 1103 Newmark Ave at Empire Car Wash, Michael Clark, 33, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 10 a.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, Kylie Capanna, 33, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 1:36 p.m. on 149 S 7th at Freshmart, Jesus Ornelas, 32, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 4:21 p.m. on S. Empire and Fulton, Jason Svilar, 26, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 10:34 p.m. on Newmark and Brussels, Tricia Vincent, 27, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 11:15 p.m. on Pacific and Cammann, Rose Korentzoff, 33, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
