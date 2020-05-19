Coos Bay Police Log
May 15
Animal Complaint
At 8:43 a.m. on Idaho and South 19th St, a complaint of roosters being too loud was reported.
Assault
At 11:53 a.m. on 817 Zanna Place, an assault was reported but found to be unsubstantiated.
Business Alarm
At 7:19 a.m. on 260 S Broadway St, at Restaurant O, a business alarm was reported.
At 7:57 a.m. on 1845 Ocean Blvd at Gibs RV, a business alarm was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 9:47 p.m. 1277 N. 6th St, criminal mischief was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:10 a.m. on 600 N Bayshore Dr, at Basset-Hyland Chevron, Nathan Wolters was arrested for alleged Criminal Trespass II. He was cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 9:06 a.m. on 550 4th St, at BiMart, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 2:13 p.m. on 1021 S. 1ST St, at Fred Meyer, Stephen Branton, 68, was arrested for alleged Criminal Trespass I and Theft III. He was cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 3:55 p.m. on 1242 Newmark Ave, at Proven Performance, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 4:15 on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 5 p.m. on 1221 N. Bayshore Dr. at Builders First, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 6:15 p.m. on 1015 S 1st St, at Taco Bell, Nathan Wolters, 37, was charged with alleged Criminal Trespassing II. He was cited and released in lieu of custody.
At 7:02 p.m. on 1103 Newmark Ave, at Empire Car Wash, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 8:46 p.m. on 1775 Thompson Road, at Bay Area Hospital, Nathan Wolters, 37, was charged with alleged Criminal Trespassing II. He was cited and released in lieu of custody.
Damage to City Property
At 7:28 a.m. at Empire Lakes, damage to city property was reported.
Dispute
At 12:41 p.m. on 817 Zanna Place, a dispute was reported.
At 2:40 p.m. on 333 S 9TH St, a dispute was reported.
Fight
At 1 a.m. on 775 S 4th St, a fight was reported.
Found Property
At 10:02 a.m. at John Topits Park, found property was reported.
Fraud
At 2:48 pm. On 947 Flanagan Ave, fraud was reported.
At 3:50 p.m. on 2273 N Bayshore Dr, at Ace Hardware, fraud was reported.
Harassment
At 3:59 p.m. on 1200 Ingersoll Ave, harassment was reported.
Illegal Burn
At 7:28 a.m. at Empire Lakes, illegal burning was reported.
Illegal Camping
At 12:31 p.m. at Empire Lakes, illegal camping was reported.
Shoplifter
At 9:49 a.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, a shoplifter was reported.
At 5:48 p.m. on 149 S 7th St, at Freshmart, a shoplifter was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 3:28 p.m. on 852 8th Terrance, a suicidal subject was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:07 a.m. on 740 Koos Bay Blvd at Dave’s Pizza, a subject reported that someone was chasing him to try to take his backpack.
Suspicious Subject
At 8:24 a.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 12:24 p.m. on 4th and Johnson, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 1:36 p.m. on the 100 block on N. Wasson, a suspicious subject was reported.
Theft
At 5:16 a.m. on the 200 block of South 7th St, the theft of services was reported.
At 1:19 p.m. on 1129 Salmon Ave, a theft was reported.
Threat
At 2:27 p.m. on Zanna Place, threats were reported.
Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle
At 4:40 p.m. on 568 N Main St, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.
May 16
Criminal Trespass
At 1:37 p.m. on 1200 Newmark Ave, at the Nancy Devereux Center, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 8:34 p.m. on 155 S Empire Blvd, criminal trespassing was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 7:14 a.m. on 541 S 4th St, at Coastal Fitness, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 8:39 a.m. on 2175 Newmark Ave, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 3:51 p.m. on 525 W Anderson Ave, at Coos Bay Public Library, a subject was reportedly on the sidewalk yelling at people.
At 9:18 p.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave at 7-11, disorderly conduct was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 1:15 a.m. on 6th and Elrod, Jessica Jones, 46, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 1:18 a.m. on Koos Bay and 6th St, Robert Olson, 66, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 10:42 a.m. on 7th and Ferguson, Gary Wise, 58, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 12:10 p.m. on 1165 Evans Blvd, at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Donald Crum, 40, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 2:03 p.m. on Newmark and Wasson, Andrew Frost, 29, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 2:44 p.m. on 705 S Empire Blvd, at Lighthouse Market, Joseph Williams, 36, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 10:58 p.m. on Newmark and Morrison, Rex Lawton, 42, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 11:35 p.m. on Michigan and Cammann, Joshue Beebe, 32, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
Driving Under the Influence
At 6:10 p.m. on 1175 Newmark Ave, at Bay Burger, Mark Hampton, 56, was charged with allegedly Driving Under the Influence.
Fraud
At 12:46 p.m. on 2625 Ocean Blvd, fraud was reported.
Graffiti
At 8:24 a.m. on Chickses and Lakeshore Dr, graffiti was reported.
At 8:56 a.m. on 421 Morrison St, graffiti was reported.
Juvenile Problem
At 5:11 p.m. at Wasson and Harris, a juvenile problem was reported.
Loud Noise
At 11:42 p.m. on Ingersoll Ave and S 7th St, a loud party was reported.
Mental Subject
At 5:40 a.m. on 1866 Ocean Blvd at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, a mental subject was reported.
At 2:33 p.m. on 960 Arago Ave, a mental subject was reported.
Shoplifter
At 11:10 a.m. on 149 S 7th St, at Fresh Mart, a shoplifter was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:24 a.m. on the 200 block of 1st Ave, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 10:47 a.m. on 902 Lake Ct, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 8:27 p.n. on 1190 Newmark Ave, at Circle H, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:55 p.m. on the 300 block of S. 10th St, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 9:07 p.m. on 862 S Broadway St, at Restore Appliances, a suspicious subject was reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 9:43 a.m. on 583 N. Marple St, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 11:23 a.m. at D St and 3rd Ct, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Theft
At 11:22 a.m. on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, at Motel 6, a theft was reported.
At 2:26 p.m. on 825 S Empire Blvd, a theft was reported.
Unlawful Entry in to Motor Vehicle
At 8:18 a.m. on 312 Laclair St, a vehicle break-in was reported and items were reported stolen.
Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
At 12:08 p.m. at 1015 S 1st St, at Taco Bell, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported, but was found to be unsubstantiated.
May 17
Criminal Trespass
At 12:34 p.m. on the 2700 block of Woodland, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 6:26 p.m. on 123 Ocean Blvd, at Harmony United Methodist Church, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 8:04 p.m. on 1775 Thompson Road, at Bay Area Hospital, criminal trespassing was reported, but the subject left prior to the arrival of officers.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:20 a.m. at 123 Ocean Blvd at Harmony Methodist Church, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 11:10 a.m. on the 600 block of 6th Ave, a man was reportedly in the roadway throwing construction cones.
At 7:15 p.m. on 295 Holland St, at Empire Boat Dock, disorderly conduct was reported.
Dispute
At 6:22 a.m. on 474 4th Ave, a dispute was reported.
At 8:19 a.m. on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, at Motel 6, a dispute was reported. At 8:43 a.m. a domestic assault connected with this call was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 9:57 p.m. on Anderson and 6th St, Gregory Taylor, 43, was issued a ticket for allegedy driving while their license was suspended.
Found Property
At 11:09 a.m. on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, at Motel 6, found property was reported.
Hit and Run Accident
At 9:45 a.m. on 150 S 2nd St, a hit and run accident was reported.
At 11:44 a.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, a hit and run accident was reported.
Indecent Exposure
At 4:37 p.m. on 175 W Ingersoll Ave, at Courtesy Automotive Services, indecent exposure was reported.
Injury Accident
Intoxicated Subject
At 12:39 p.m. on 1607 S 17th St, an intoxicated subject was reported.
Mental Subject
At 11:41 a.m. at 1855 Ocean Blvd at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, a mental subject was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:38 a.m. on S 7th St and Hall Ave, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:28 a.m. on 460 W Lockhart Ave, at Oak Harbor Freight Lines, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 8:39 p.m. on 525 Fulton Ave, a suspicious subject was reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 1:27 a.m. on 1165 Evans Blvd, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 9:13 p.m. at the end of Fulton Ave, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Theft
At 8:24 a.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, a theft was reported.
At 12:10 p.m. on 1775 Thompson Road, at Bay Area Hospital, the theft of jewelry was reported.
Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle
At 10:35 a.m. at 183 Norman Ave, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.
