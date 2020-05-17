Coos Bay Police Log
May 13
Assault
At 1:24 a.m. at John Topits Park, an assault was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 11:04 a.m. on 347 S Broadway St, criminal mischief was reported.
Criminal Trespassing
At 6:30 a.m. on 1300 Golden Ave, the possible burglary of a garage was reported.
At 7:47 a.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 5:21 p.m. on 1088 Newmark Ave, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 5:55 p.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 7 p.m. on 522 S 4th St, at Dollar Tree, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 7:33 p.m. on 1088 Newmark Ave, at Spotlight Bar, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 7:46 p.m. on 1775 Thompson Rd, at Bay Area Hospital, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 11:09 p.m. at 1103 Newmark Ave at Empire Car Wash, a subject was sleeping in the changing room.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:10 p.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 7:23 p.m. on 293 N Empire Blvd, disorderly conduct was reported.
Disturbance
At 9:36 a.m. on Marple St, a neighbor outside kicking a door and yelling was reported. At 11:50 a.m., a dispute was reported at the same address.
Driving While Suspended
At 11:21 p.m. on Cape Arago Hwy and Pemberton, Jacob Ketchum, 24, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
Located Runaway Juvenile
At 6:39 a.m. on 470 8th Ave, a runaway juvenile was located.
Phone Harassment
At 8:46 p.m. on N Empire Blvd, phone harassment was reported.
Power Outage
At 9:37 p.m. on Coos River and Olive Barber, a power outage was reported, due a transformer failure.
Recovered Property
At 3:49 p.m. on 1360 N 8th St, stolen property was recovered.
Shoplifter
At 2:54 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart a shoplifter reportedly fled.
At 5:18 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, two shoplifters were reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 10:45 a.m. on 255 W Kruse Ave, at Saints Trailer Park, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 4:37 p.m. at Pacific Coast Evergreens, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 7:44 p.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, at 7-Eleven, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 9:59 p.m. at 500 Central Ave, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 2:20 p.m. on Anderson and 2nd St, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 7:20 p.m. on 1155 Newmark Ave, at Freedom Laundry Wash and Fold, a suspicious subject was reportedly staring at a female caller from outside her vehicle and would not leave.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 5:03 a.m. on 772 S Broadway at McDonald’s, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Traffic Hazard
At 6:29 a.m. on 255 W Kruse Ave at Saints Trailer park, a vehicle was reportedly parked in the entrance, creating a traffic hazard.
Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle
At 7:53 p.m. on 130 N Cammann St, at McKays Market, medication was reportedly stolen from a vehicle.
