Coos Bay Police Log
May 14
Accident
At 8:32 p.m. on Ocean Blvd, an accident involving a deer was reported. The deer ran off and the vehicle left the scene before officers could arrive.
Criminal Trespassing
At 11:01 a.m. on 270 S 2nd Ct, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 11:35 a.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, Richard Herrick, 61, was charged with alleged Criminal Trespassing II. He was cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 4:50 p.m. on 400 W Anderson Ave, Mathue Meighan, 28, was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing II for allegedly camping repeatedly in the same alcove. Meighan was cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 5:06 p.m. on 8th St and Commercial Ave, at Mingus Skate Park, criminal trespassing was reported. A parks employee reported a group of about 10 juveniles who had climbed the fence to the skate park, which is closed because of COVID-19. An officer responded and asked them to leave, which they did.
At 7:19 p.m. 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, criminal trespassing was reported.
Deceased Subject
At 10:06 a.m. on 915 S 7th St, a deceased subject was reported. No foul play is suspected.
Domestic Assault
At 7:42 p.m. a victim of domestic assault was reported at 1775 Thompson Ave, at Bay Area Hospital. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Drug Info
At 5 p.m. on Kruse Ave, possible drug activity and elder abuse was reported. An officer responded to the area and found no evidence to substantiate the claim.
Fight
At 9:58 p.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave at 7-Eleven, a fight was reported.
At 10:15 p.m. on 1127 California Ave, a possible fight between neighbors was reported.
Illegal Camping
At 8:04 a.m. on the 100 block of Ackerman, illegal camping was reported.
Loud Music
At 10:26 p.m. on 793 Johnson Ave, loud music was reported.
Mental Subject
At 9:48 a.m. on 546 10th Ave, a mental subject was reported.
Recovered Property
At 2:54 p.m. on Lincoln St and 11th St, a stolen motorcycle was recovered.
At 6:43 p.m. on 250 N Baxter St, a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Shoplifter
At 3:06 p.m. on 1020 S 1st St at Fred Meyer, Matthew Dixon, 35, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespassing II and Theft III.
At 4:29 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, a shoplifter was reported but handled civilly by the store.
Suicidal Subject
At 2:06 p.m. on 411 9th Ave, a suicidal subject was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:24 a.m. on 1103 Newmark Ave at Empire Car Wash, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 5:45 p.m. on 440 Brule St, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 6:01 p.m. on 550 S 4th St, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 7:37 p.m. on 1348 Dakota Ave, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 9:56 p.m. on Seagate and Margaretta, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 11:51 p.m. on 693 S 10th St, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:50 p.m. on Southwest and Libby, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 11:20 on 693 S 10th St, a suspicious subject and possible theft were reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 1:15 p.m. on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, at Motel 6, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Theft
At 11:29 a.m. on 536 S 2nd St, the theft of a motorcycle ramp was reported.
At 2:54 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, theft was reported.
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
At 12:33 p.m. on 1925 Newmark Ave, a stolen vehicle was reported.
At 10:57 p.m. on 150 S 2nd St at Chandler Apartments, a possible stolen vehicle was reported.
Violation of Restraining Order
At 9:53 p.m. on 9th Ave, the violation of a restraining order was reported.
