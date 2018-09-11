COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department will be conducting a pedestrian safety operation from 8-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Third Street. The focus of operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness of drivers and pedestrians through education and enforcement of pedestrian right-of-way laws.
WHAT IS THE LAW?
A crosswalk exists at any public street intersection, whether marked with paint or not. Crosswalks also exist between intersections (mid-block) only if they are marked with white painted lines.
When turning at a traffic signal, drivers must:
- Stop and remained stopped for pedestrians until they have cleared the lane into which your vehicle is turning and at least 6 feet of the next lane.
At any other crosswalk drivers must:
- Stop and remained stopped for pedestrians until they have cleared the lane in which you are traveling (or into which you are turning) and the next lane.
- Stop and remain stopped for students as you are directed by a crossing guard
- Stop and remained stopped for a blind pedestrian using a white cane or a guide dog until the pedestrian is completely across the roadway.
- When drivers approach another vehicle from the rear that is stopped at a marked or unmarked intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver may must not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle.
The Coos Bay Police Department would like to remind pedestrians that safety is everyone’s responsibility. When at crosswalks, stop, look and listen.
For more information, contact the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.