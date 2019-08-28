COOS BAY — In an effort to raise awareness about pedestrian safety, the Coos Bay Police Department will be conducting a pedestrian safety operation Friday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Third Street in downtown Coos Bay.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, the focus of the operation will be centered on raising safety awareness to drivers of pedestrian right of way laws through education and enforcement.
Drivers will be reminded of their specific duties to pedestrians in a crosswalk and to stop and remained stopped for pedestrians until they have cleared the lane to which they are traveling or turning onto.
“The Coos Bay Police Department would also like to remind pedestrians that safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said the release. “Remember when at crosswalks to stop, look and listen.”
The operation is expected to take place between 8-11 a.m.