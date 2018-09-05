COOS BAY — Coos Bay police held a Pedestrian Safety Operation on Wednesday morning in an attempt to raise the pedestrian safety awareness of drivers and pedestrians through education and enforcement of pedestrian right-of-way laws.
Dressed in civilian clothes, Sgt. Eric Schwenninger of the Coos Bay Police Department steps out onto a crosswalk to promote pedestrian safety …
“We’re looking for vehicles that are failing to stop for pedestrians at a crosswalk, as well as vehicles passing other vehicles that are stopped for a pedestrian,” Sgt. Michael Schaffer said.
This operation is the first of three, with two more planned for next week. Operations were held on the crosswalk at Central Avenue and Eighth Street, just before Mingus Park. Officers patrolled the crosswalk from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
An officer dressed in civilian clothes walked up and down Eighth Street looking for vehicles that refused to stop for him as a pedestrian. One of the officers who walked the crosswalk was Sgt. Eric Schwenninger
Officers were also out spotting from the side of Central Avenue in the parking lots of Fast Mart and Margaritas.
“We monitor where vehicles are at when our pedestrian enters the crosswalk, because we want to give them every opportunity to stop for our pedestrian,” Schaffer said.
Signage was placed on the northbound and southbound sides of the street on Tuesday in preparation for the operation, and as a notification to the public.
“We put out signs 24 hours in advance so that the public knows. Our signs out yesterday said crosswalk operation tomorrow, and currently our signs say crosswalk operation today,” Schaffer said.
The officers involved hold both a briefing and debriefing session for these sort of operations. A discussion is held at the debriefing that where officers share trends they noticed during the safety operation, so they might better inform the public in the future.
One of the things Schaffer noticed was that there was good compliance with seat belt laws.
“I think it’s worth noting that we’re finding a very high rate of seatbelt use, a very low number of seatbelt infractions,” Schaffer said.
Schaffer thinks a contributing factor to this seatbelt compliance stems from the statewide Seat Belt Blitz program that CBPD participated in last week.
CBPD hopes to teach the folks of Coos Bay pedestrian right-of-way laws and keep drivers aware of pedestrians.
A crosswalk exists at any public street intersection, whether marked with paint or unmarked. Crosswalks can also exist between intersections, but only if they are marked with white painted lines.
Whether it’s marked or unmarked drivers approaching a crosswalk stop and remain stopped for pedestrians until they have cleared the lane in which the driver is traveling or turning and the next lane.
CBPD would also like to remind pedestrians that safety is everyone’s responsibility and remember when at crosswalks to Stop, Look, and Listen.
Drivers turning at a traffic light must stop and remained stopped for pedestrians until they have cleared the lane into which your vehicle is turning and at least 6 feet of the next lane.
Drivers must wait for a blind pedestrian using a white cane or a guide dog until the pedestrian is completely across the roadway.
According to Schaffer base fines for failing to stop for a pedestrian at a crosswalk is a $265 fine.
CBPD is also using the crosswalk operation as an opportunity to watch for distracted drivers on cell phones, and seatbelt violations.