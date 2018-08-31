COOS BAY — Over the past week, the Coos Bay Police Department joined law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon in a Safety Belt Enforcement Campaign that lasts through the Labor Day weekend.
This is the third of three scheduled safety belt and traffic safety campaigns for 2018. The enhanced enforcement is funded through USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The program’s focus is to increase public awareness of the seat belt laws with the goal of reducing traffic injuries and deaths. Mandated observations of state belt use done by National Highway Traffic Administration in 2016, revealed that Oregon’s belt use rate is 96 percent, significantly higher than the national average state use rate of 90 percent.
During the campaign, Coos Bay Police have been focusing their attention to safety belt use, proper child safety seat use and fit, as well as texting and speed. The enhanced enforcement is funded through U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Oregon law requires that a lap belt be placed low across the hips and a shoulder belt over the collarbone and crossing the center of the chest. Belts should lay flat, not be twisted or knotted, and free of any slack. Shoulder belts should not be placed under the arm or behind the back as this can cause serious internal injuries or ejection in the event of a crash.
The leading cause nationwide of deaths for children ages one through 12 is motor vehicle crashes. Child seats may increase crash survival by 71 percent for infants under one-year-old and by up to 59 percent for toddlers aged one to four. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among four to eight-year-olds by 45 percent compared to safety belts used alone.
State law requires children weighing less than 40 pounds to use a child seat with a harness. Children who weigh less than 20 pounds will, or under a year old, must ride in a rear-facing child seat. Until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” tall, children over forty pounds must use either a child seat or booster.